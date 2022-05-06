Notification Settings

Stourbridge Shuttle out of service again due to track repairs and potential vehicle defects

By Eleanor Lawson

The Stourbridge Shuttle is out of service again - due to ongoing track repairs and potential vehicle defects.

The Stourbridge Shuttle is out of service

Europe's smallest branch line was last out of service from March 30 to April 22, due to vehicle maintenance.

The company announced on Twitter that it would update passengers with more information in the near future.

The service, run in conjunction with West Midlands Railway, usually departs every 10 minutes from early morning until late evening, linking Stourbridge Town with Stourbridge Junction.

Journey time for the service is only three minutes and the railcars are powered by liquid petroleum gas, a first on the UK railway network.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

