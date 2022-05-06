Stourbridge Shuttle out of service again due to track repairs and potential vehicle defects

The Stourbridge Shuttle is out of service

Europe's smallest branch line was last out of service from March 30 to April 22, due to vehicle maintenance.

The company announced on Twitter that it would update passengers with more information in the near future.

We will update everybody with more information in the near future. pic.twitter.com/AJXQou3znh — StourbridgeShuttle (@SbridgeShuttle) May 6, 2022

The service, run in conjunction with West Midlands Railway, usually departs every 10 minutes from early morning until late evening, linking Stourbridge Town with Stourbridge Junction.