More than 30 firefighters battle large fire at Dudley scrapyard

The fire involved a large amount of scrap metal. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

More than 30 firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze at a yard off Pedmore Road, Dudley.

West Midlands Fire Service was alerted to the fire at about 2am on Friday and dispatched four fire engines - they were later joined by another three.

A statement from the service said: "The fire involved a large quantity of scrap material - including metal - and rubbish, covering an area of approximately 30 metres by 20 metres.

"By 2.30am the fire had been surrounded and contained. A number of main jets were in use, and on-site staff supported our operations by using a mechanical grabber to break up and move burning material.

"Some of the fire engines mobilised were used to set up a water relay from a hydrant which was some distance from the site. Water was also pumped from a nearby canal.

"One of our drones was used to assist operational decision making.