Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 30 firefighters battle large fire at Dudley scrapyard

DudleyPublished: Comments

A large fire involving scrap metal and rubbish raged at a scrapyard in Dudley overnight.

The fire involved a large amount of scrap metal. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
The fire involved a large amount of scrap metal. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

More than 30 firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze at a yard off Pedmore Road, Dudley.

West Midlands Fire Service was alerted to the fire at about 2am on Friday and dispatched four fire engines - they were later joined by another three.

A statement from the service said: "The fire involved a large quantity of scrap material - including metal - and rubbish, covering an area of approximately 30 metres by 20 metres.

"By 2.30am the fire had been surrounded and contained. A number of main jets were in use, and on-site staff supported our operations by using a mechanical grabber to break up and move burning material.

"Some of the fire engines mobilised were used to set up a water relay from a hydrant which was some distance from the site. Water was also pumped from a nearby canal.

"One of our drones was used to assist operational decision making.

"At 7am, five crews remained in attendance."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News