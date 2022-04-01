Black Country school leaps two grades in recent Ofsted inspection

The Link Academy pupils and staff celebrate the result

The improvement saw The Link Academy in Netherton, Dudley move from 'Special Measures’ to ‘Good’ in one go, a result only achieved by twelve other schools in the last ten years.

Inspectors reported that pupils at the school are highly ambitious in all aspects of school life and very proud of their work.

Emma Edwards-Morgan, Principal at the academy, said: "When I joined the academy as principal three years ago, I said that it was a fantastic opportunity to change lives among the young people of Netherton and the surrounding area.

"Now I can say that we are truly giving our learners the education and opportunities that they deserve.

"This inspection report is a great reward for our staff, learners and parents and carers. I am so proud of them and look forward to more great progress in the future.

"I am determined that we shall continue to improve and we have set our sights on achieving outstanding results for the children in our community."

The report also praised the quality of the teaching in the school and noted that leaders have established strong routines for behaviour.

The Link Academy, formerly Hillcrest School and Community College, is one of four secondary academies that belong to Dudley Academies Trust, which also runs Blowers Green Primary.

Jo Higgins, chief executive of Dudley Academies Trust, said: "I am absolutely thrilled for everyone at The Link and for all of the Trust staff who support them. I want to send a big ‘thank you’ to all of them.

"Learners at The Link Academy can now believe that they are good enough to achieve the top university, apprenticeship and employment opportunities.

"We are teaching them to dream big and will do everything to help them to realise their ambitions."

Lowell Williams, chair of the board of trustees of Dudley Academies Trust, added: "I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the very significant positive improvements that have been made; this is a resounding endorsement of the approach Dudley Academies Trust has been taking.