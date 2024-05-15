Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police announced that officers have taken another weapon off the streets following reports of youth disruption in the Woodside area of Dudley, on Tuesday.

Officers rushed to the scene of a reported large disruption on Woodside Park at 7pm, acting on reports of youths in the area with weapons.

On arrival, officers arrested one youth, a male, on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "We’ve taken another knife off our streets after making an arrest in the Woodside area of Dudley last night.

"We attended Woodside Park just before 7pm, acting on reports of youths in the area with weapons."

The 16-year-old was detained following a short chase, with a 'large knife' being found during a search.

The spokesperson continued: "On arrival, we spotted a group, who upon seeing officers, ran away. However, we were able to detain a 16-year-old boy who was the subject of a stop and search. A large knife was found in his possession."

"He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article and later released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue."