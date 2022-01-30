Shock as nobody injured in three car crash despite vehicle flipping onto roof

Everyone walked away unscathed from the smash

The pile up happened on Haden Hill Road happened around 12.30am on Sunday with West Midlands Fire, Police and Ambulance Services attended the scene.

Haden Cross Fire Station posted a picture of the crash on Twitter and said: "Green Watch just attended a serious collision on Haden Hill Road. @WMPolice & @OFFICIALWMAS also attended. In this case there were no injuries. #drivetoarrive#fatal5@WestMidsFire@WMFSRCRT."

With one car on its roof and debris surrounding the other two damaged cars other emergency services member expressed their shock nobody was injured.

Leicestershire Fire Service's Paul Speight described everyone involved as "very lucky".