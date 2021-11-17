Dudley Hippodrome will be demolished, council rules

Protestors against the proposed demolition of Dudley Hippodrome gather at Dudley Town Hall before the meeting to determine the building's future

The controversial proposals went in front of Dudley Council's Development Control Committee tonight – and were approved by the majority – prompting a sudden outburst from the public gallery.

Chairman Andrea Goddard chose to adjourn the meeting while security removed members of the public. One man shouted "you're a joke" and "you don't care about us".

The plans recommended that the Art Deco theatre be knocked down, along with the neighbouring former skating rink, to be replaced with a multi-million university campus specialising in nursing and healthcare courses.

Around a dozen campaigners fighting to save the Hippodrome gathered outside the front of Dudley Town Hall ahead of the meeting, holding banners reading "Save our Dudley Hippodrome" and "Hippodrome will be bostin for our town".

And they were vocal when councillors voted to demolish the building, causing the meeting to halt temporarily.

Chairman Councillor Goddard reassured the public that the decision is still subject to approval from Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing Michael Gove, who would have the power to "call in" the scheme for review.

The demolition plans attracted 76 letters of objection from supporters of the Hippodrome, who want it to remain as an entertainment venue.

Tom Clarke spoke on behalf of the supporters at the meeting, saying: "The Hippodrome is not a problem but a huge opportunity for this town. It just needs some vision.

"It could really enhance this part of the town, bringing people in.

"It shouldn't be seen as a problem but an investment with potentially huge return. If you make a decision to demolish the Hippodrome, it would be the worst possible decision you could make and would reflect poorly on the council."

Karen Hartley, agent for the Hippodrome site on behalf of the council, said to the meeting: "This could be a real good news story for Dudley. There's no real higher education offer here, and this would address shortages in the health sector.

"Significant work has gone into designing this. Importantly it will open up long lost views of the castle, which was a key view of the design.

"This is the best option. The Hippodrome has been vacant for more than a decade and reusing it as a cultural opportunity has been fully explored.

"The proposals provide an exciting opportunity to bring higher education to Dudley."

Councillor Elaine Taylor said: "Sadly this is an example of yet another iconic building being allowed to deteriorate."