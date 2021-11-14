Man dies after car hits a tree in Dudley

A man has died after the car he was in hit a tree in Dudley in the early hours of this morning.

The scene of the crash. Picture by Snapper SK
West Midlands Police is investigating after the man in his 20s died when the car hit a tree on Burton Road.

His family are in the process of being informed.

Officers have said that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the road was cordoned off for forensic examination. It was re-opened just after 8.30am.

A spokesman for the force said: "We would appeal to anyone who has information or dash cam footage from around the time of the collision to get in contact with us.

"Our serious collision investigators are working to establish what happened and anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by emailing FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk quoting log 110 of the 14/11."

