Man dies after car hits a tree in Dudley

The scene of the crash. Picture by Snapper SK

West Midlands Police is investigating after the man in his 20s died when the car hit a tree on Burton Road.

His family are in the process of being informed.

Officers have said that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the road was cordoned off for forensic examination. It was re-opened just after 8.30am.

A spokesman for the force said: "We would appeal to anyone who has information or dash cam footage from around the time of the collision to get in contact with us.