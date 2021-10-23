Pool left high and dry at leisure centre

By Sue AustinDudleyPublished:

Half term fun got off to a slow start at the Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge when staff arrived to find the leisure pool empty.

The leisure pool when it is full
The pool, complete with slides, a beach area, bubble seat, toddler slide and water feature was left high and dry when it drained overnight.

A statement on the centre's web page said that a technical fault meant the pool would be closed on Saturday and Sunday (23/24) - the start of the Autumn half term holiday for children.

A spokeswoman for the leisure centre said she didn't know why the pool had drained.

She said that the centre's 25 metre pool was open as usual.

The popular leisure pool is expected to reopen on Monday with a family swim in the morning and public swim in the afternoon.

