Pool left high and dry at leisure centre

The leisure pool when it is full

The pool, complete with slides, a beach area, bubble seat, toddler slide and water feature was left high and dry when it drained overnight.

A statement on the centre's web page said that a technical fault meant the pool would be closed on Saturday and Sunday (23/24) - the start of the Autumn half term holiday for children.

A spokeswoman for the leisure centre said she didn't know why the pool had drained.

She said that the centre's 25 metre pool was open as usual.