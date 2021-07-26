Pair ready for skydive leap to raise money for Dudley youth club

Charlotte Maher-Butler and Hayley Turner from Sedgley are doing a skydive on September 24 to raise funds All Stars Youth Club.

All Stars Youth Club caters for young people with special educational needs and disabilities and is based at Wellington Road Community Centre in Dudley.

Now volunteers Charlotte Maher-Butler, aged 36, from Sedgley, and Hayley Turner, aged 33, from Kingswinford, are planning to do the skydive in tandem with an instructor from an airfield near Whitchurch in Shropshire, on September 24.

Mother-of-two Hayley, is manager of the youth club and her daughter, Keeley, aged 16, is a member.

She said: "I am excited and nervous about doing the skydive from 10,000 feet. However, the money will go a long way to supporting our members and what we do at the club.

"I had initially hoped to raise £500 but we have already been promised £2,500 from an anonymous donor through another member. I am now hoping that we could raise a total of £5,000 through our justgiving pages."

Mother-of-one Charlotte, who is the committee chairman for the club, said: "It will be my first time of doing anything like this.

"I am nervous but it is for a good cause. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Youth Club has been closed for some time and we have carried out sessions online and bought ingredients for cakes for members.