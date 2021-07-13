Region flying flag for Black Country Day

The Black Country flag

Wednesday is the eighth Black Country Day and small events are being planned across the region to celebrate.

But next year will be “bigger and better” if it is without restrictions, organisers said.

An event will be held in Halesowen town centre tomorrow with stalls and music, and a day of multicultural celebration is set to take place in Dudley’s Market Place on Saturday.

Musician Billy Spakemon will be performing in Halesowen on Wednesday.

He said: “We’re going to put bunting up and will have various things throughout the day. Hopefully we’ll make a day out of it as it’s such a shame we can’t celebrate properly.”