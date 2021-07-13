Region flying flag for Black Country Day

By Jordan Reynolds

The region will still be flying the flag for Black Country Day despite its events being scaled back once again due to Covid.

The Black Country flag
Wednesday is the eighth Black Country Day and small events are being planned across the region to celebrate.

But next year will be “bigger and better” if it is without restrictions, organisers said.

An event will be held in Halesowen town centre tomorrow with stalls and music, and a day of multicultural celebration is set to take place in Dudley’s Market Place on Saturday.

Musician Billy Spakemon will be performing in Halesowen on Wednesday.

He said: “We’re going to put bunting up and will have various things throughout the day. Hopefully we’ll make a day out of it as it’s such a shame we can’t celebrate properly.”

Steve Edwards, the man behind Black Country Day and the festival said: “This year it’s going to be small scale. We don’t want to be responsible for too many people mixing, so I’m promoting Black Country history more on social media.”

Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

