Taxi drivers told to stop gathering outside Black Country park

A council says it has taken action against taxi drivers congregating near a Black Country park.

Avenue Road, near Woodside Park, in Dudley. Photo: Google Maps
Residents had complained that taxis had been congregating in Avenue Road, by Woodside Park in Dudley, causing a nuisance to residents.

On at least one occasion a driver urinated in the park, Dudley Council said.

Officers from the authority's waste enforcement team took part in a joint operation with West Midlands Police to target licenced vehicles – both private hire and hackney carriage – using Avenue Road.

Three vehicles were spotted and their drivers spoken to during the operation.

One was suspended for not displaying the required private hire signage and another was "advised" concerning their actions, according to the council.

The third vehicle was registered as private hire outside of the borough but was still spoken to regarding the operation.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public realm said: "Residents brought this to our attention in April and we took it very seriously, people should not feel intimidated or unwelcome on their own street or in their local park.

"This joint operation with our police colleagues shows that we can and will take action. We will continue to monitor the results of this intervention and if necessary carry out further enforcement activities in the area."

