Four taken to hospital following two-car crash in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Highgate Road and Ladypool Road at 12.18am and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered two-cars that had been in collision and five patients.

“One of whom, a man, was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

“A woman, who was treated for potentially serious injuries, was taken to the same hospital.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were treated for injuries not believed to be serious ahead of being taken to City Hospital.

“A fifth patient, a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”