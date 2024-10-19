I was 'stabbed to death at a teenage party' - but thankfully I could take my virtual reality helmet off afterwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I would be dead within five minutes - enough time to tell everyone around me to tell my mum I loved her.

Game over. And then I took my helmet off. I had a second chance at life, but my virtual reality foray into teenage life had ended as badly as it possibly could have.

This is the latest development in the war against knife crime: virtual reality.

It comes after more than a decade of cuts to youth services and child mental health provision which has seen 12- and 13-year-olds landing themselves in Black Country courts and A&E wards due to knife crime.

It's clear that a drastic new approach is needed to prevent yet more young lives being wrecked by blades.

Birmingham-based Cornerstone VR enlisted child psychologists, scriptwriters, teenage actors, police officers and former social and youth service workers to get their latest VR experience aimed at highlighting the dangers of carrying a knife right.

The knife crime and serious youth violence virtual reality world could be the most important yet for the company, which is part of the Antster Group.

With the frontal lobe of teenage brains yet to fully form there can be a lack of empathy displayed by young people, as well as decisions made without considering consequences. However, this is where virtual reality can help and educate.

Marrying the medical world with the latest technology