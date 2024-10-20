'We can live forever': Thousands of Liam Payne fans pay tribute to Wolverhampton singer at Birmingham vigil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Birmingham's Chamberlain Square was adorned with balloons, pictures and heartfelt messages as thousands of teary-eyed fans attended a vigil for the late Liam Payne.

The Bushbury-born singer was tragically declared dead in Buenos Aires after falling from the third-storey balcony of the CasaSur hotel.

Now, thousands of Directioners (One Direction fans) attended a Birmingham vigil held in the 31-year-old's memory at 4pm to leave heartfelt tributes to the Wolverhampton icon.

The vigil saw thousands of people travel from around the West Midlands to leave tributes to the late singer

Mia Lewis, 21, of Aston, said it is hard to believe he is gone, reminiscing about the time her late father took her to her first One Direction performance.

Mia said: "It's so hard to believe he has gone. It really doesn't feel real. It sounds silly, but he and the rest of One Direction were such a huge part of many of our childhoods.

Thousands of people attended a vigil to Liam Payne held in Birmingham's Chamberlain Square

"I think it's about more than just a person. The first gig I ever went too with my dad was One Direction – Liam [Payne] was a huge part of that memory."

The vigil saw thousands of people sit by the fountain of Chamberlain Square in Birmingham, singing songs and sharing stories of the memories they have of the late singer.

Thousands of teary-eyed fans visited the Birmingham vigil

Gemma Royce, 30, of Selly Oak, said: "It's nice to see so many fans in the same place supporting each other. People are making friends here, showing support, and just being what Directioners are.

"I think if Liam saw this, he would have liked it. It's what One Direction was about, making friends, sharing stories and coming together as a group."

Balloons, heartfelt messages and treasured items were all left a the vigil site

As the vigil continued to grow, the tearful fans began to sing songs from the group's playlist, ending in the poignant 'History'.

Talking about the vigil Emma Burrows, 25, of Willenhall, said: "It's bitter-sweet, there is so much sad here, but there is so much love too. It's sad, but it is lovely to see.

"History has become a bit of an anthem since he passed. It is written as a sort of love story to the fans, it talks about not letting go and living forever through the music.

Directioners came together to support each other at the death of the Wolverhampton singer

"That's what Liam is doing now. Through his fans and his music, he will live forever – we can live forever."