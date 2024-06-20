Temperatures set to rise - here's what the Met Office has to say

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met Office anticipates the weather will get warmer this Saturday and Sunday in Shropshire and the West Midlands with temperatures expected to peak at 22 degrees on Sunday.

Friday evening may bring a chance of rain, but moving into the weekend, there will be a low chance that you will need your umbrella.

The UK is moving into the southern side of the jet stream after being on the northern side so far in June. This has brought colder temperatures for this time of year, but it has warmed up this week.

Met Office weather reporter, Annie Shuttleworth, said: "It will start to turn warmer in any sunshine, and I think more widely you'll see temperatures above average.

"Temperatures could be around six degrees above average this weekend.

"Temperatures are climbing to mid-20's by the time we get to Sunday."

A cloudy start to Saturday morning is expected, but it should brighten up by the weekend, taking us to highs of 20 degrees.

Meanwhile, Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy, but temperatures will rise as high as 22 degrees.

The Met Office website states: "Early cloud will break up to give a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers on Saturday. Mostly fine and dry, with sunny spells Sunday and Monday."

We're also at the period in the year where the sun has risen at its earliest - rising at 4.46am throughout this week, and setting at 9.38pm.

But, the turn is upon us, and the sunrise will start to get later from this weekend.