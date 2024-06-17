Express & Star
Appeal to find missing pensioner last seen at Bullring shopping centre

Police are "concerned for the welfare" of a missing elderly woman who was last seen at the Bullring shopping centre.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of Margaret, aged 82, who has gone missing from her home in Birmingham.

Have you seen Margaret?

She was last spotted at the city's shopping centre on Monday.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing woman in the hopes of tracking her down.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 and quote PID number 447731.

