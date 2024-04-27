Trendy cheese bar named after notorious West Midlands red light district comes under fire

Female cheese lovers who might otherwise descend on the artisan dairy purveyors are refusing to go to Cheddar Road with friends.

Cheddar Road, Balsall Heath, was for generations the place where men went to visit sex workers, many of whom suffered appalling abuse and violence at the hands of their customers.

Long-standing Stirchley bar Stir Stores announced the opening of its "naughty little sister" Cheddar Road on social media. They posted: "Launching Friday, May 10. Pershore Road. Stirchley. For all those looking for a night and day of naughty indulgence."