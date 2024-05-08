Three men taken to hospital after car hits bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The men were injured after the car crashed into a bridge on Birchfield Road, Birmingham at around 9.32pm on Tuesday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

On arrival, ambulance crews discovered four people, three of whom had suffered serious injuries. The fourth patient was discharged at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews discovered four patients after a car had crashed into a bridge.

"One of the patients, a man, was treated for serious injuries whilst a further two men were treated for potentially serious injuries. All three were transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"The fourth patient was assessed and discharged at the scene."