Man, 24, wanted on suspicion of breaching community order

Police are asking for help to locate a man who is wanted on suspicion of breaching a community order.

By Daniel Walton
Have you seen 24-year-old Luke Jack? He is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a community order

West Midlands Police is appealing for help in locating 24-year-old Luke Jack, from Sparkhill, Birmingham, who is wanted on suspicion of breaching a community order and failing to appear in court.

Anyone with information on Jack's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 20/217400/24.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Luke Jack?

We want to speak to the 24-year-old from Sparkhill, Birmingham on suspicion of breaching a community order. He is also wanted for failing to appear in court.

"You can contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20/217400/24."

