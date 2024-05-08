Man, 24, wanted on suspicion of breaching community order

West Midlands Police is appealing for help in locating 24-year-old Luke Jack, from Sparkhill, Birmingham, who is wanted on suspicion of breaching a community order and failing to appear in court.

Anyone with information on Jack's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 20/217400/24.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Luke Jack?

We want to speak to the 24-year-old from Sparkhill, Birmingham on suspicion of breaching a community order. He is also wanted for failing to appear in court.

"You can contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20/217400/24."