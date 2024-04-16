Leader’s defiant message ahead of meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crisis-hit council voted to go ahead with a huge wave of cuts to local services last month, as well as a 10 per cent rise in council tax.

Its worrying predicament was previously put firmly in the spotlight after it issued a section 114 notice last September, an alarming admission that it was seriously struggling with its finances.

However, the Labour-run council’s recently-published ‘improvement and recovery plan (IRP)’ gives a glimpse of how it intends to undergo a “fundamental reset” and the ways it can be transformed to dramatically improve its performance.

The Labour council’s challenging road to recovery would involve tackling issues such as the equal pay claims, making savings, changing the culture of the council and becoming a ‘smaller and leaner’ organisation.

Following a cabinet meeting earlier this month, council leader John Cotton was asked what his message would be to those who question whether he and the current cabinet are the right people to lead the council during this pivotal chapter.

“I was put in by the Labour Party at the end of May last year with a specific remit of addressing the challenges that have faced this council, some of which have been quite long-term,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

“So I’m absolutely focused on delivering that, I’ve got a responsibility to ensure that we transform this organisation, that we ensure it’s got a financial stable foundation so we can build that recovery.

“I’ve lived nowhere else my entire life. I’m 50 years born and bred Brummie and I’m absolutely committed to seeing that through.

“That’s my job and I’m absolutely focused on making that happen."

The recovery plan says it is focused on “ensuring that the organisation is financially sustainable, well-run, and consequently delivers good quality services”.

“It is clear that, in order to improve, the council requires a fundamental reset in the way that it thinks, feels and acts,” it continues.

“This reset goes beyond dealing with immediate challenges and will look to build an organisation that is fit for the future”.

Cabinet member Rob Pocock described the plan as “bold, honest and candid in recognising the case for change” at this month’s cabinet meeting.

Roger Harmer, leader of the Liberal Democrats at Birmingham City Council, meanwhile questioned whether there was enough “stability” following recent high-profile departures.

“We have in recent weeks seen the chief executive and the cabinet member for finance go so we are still some way from having that stability behind these improvements,” he argued.

Speaking to the LDRS after the meeting, council leader John Cotton insisted that the council was in a good position as it embarks on a “journey of change and transformation.”

“With the departure of the former chief executive, Graeme Betts is now acting as the interim chief executive,” he said. “Graeme brings a wealth of experience and knowledge so that’s really important we’ve got that stability of leadership.

“We’ll continue to build a stable, top team that’s able to deliver the challenging targets we set ourselves in that improvement plan,” he added.

The recovery plan is set to be considered at a meeting of the city council on Tuesday, April 16.