Images issued by police after assault in Birmingham
West Midlands Police have issued CCTV footage of men they want to speak to after a man was assaulted and robbed of jewellery in Birmingham.
By Paul Jenkins
The victim, aged in his 20s sustained a broken jaw after being attacked by a group in Adderley Street at around 3.15am on Sunday 11 February.
Anyone who has information which could help the police in their investigation can contact them via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/2228105/24