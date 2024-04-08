Two jailed for life over Cody murder

The 23 year o was attacked by a masked group at the Crane club in Birmingham at a rave on December 26, 2022

Remy Gordon, 23, from Cofton Park Drive, Rednal and Kami Carpenter, aged 22, from Queens Croft, Kings Norton, were found guilty of murder following a 10-week trial.

Gordon has been sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison while Carpenter must serve a minimum of 25 years.

A third man, Reegan Anderson from Erdington who was found not guilty of murder but guilty of affray, was given a sentence of 18 months in relation to an attack at the Crane Club on Mr Fisher's friend Dan Vann.

Because of time already spent on remand he will now be released.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the attack on Cody Fisher was carried out by a gang of six people on the dance floor of the Crane Club in which 2,000 people were present but security checks were lapse and either Gordon or Carpenter managed to get a Zombie knife in which was used in the attack.

Summing up Judge Paul Farrer KC said Carpenter and Gordon has deliberately discussed getting tickets to the club knowing Cody Fisher would be there after a series of messages and threats were sent after a brief exchange two days before in Popworld, where Cody had accidentally brushed past them on the dance floor and brief words had been exchanged.

He said: "It was a sustained and violent attack on Mr Fisher who was outnumbered and had little chance of defending himself.

"There was significant planning involved by Gordon and Carpenter even though it is not certain who brought the knife into the club, there was a clear choice in the weapon used and the way it was used says you were both involved."