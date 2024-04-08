Man in hospital after early-morning crash on busy city road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three ambulances were called to the scene of the collision, involving a van and a car, on Hagley Road in Edgbaston at around 6.32am on Monday.

Three patients were found upon arrival including a woman and a child.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A man who was the van driver, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to City Hospital as a precaution.

"A woman and child, both from the car, were assessed and discharged at the scene."

Motorists were warned of major disruption as a result of the crash, which saw one lane blocked on approach to the Five ways Island.

The lane had reopened as of 8.30am.

Bus passengers also faced disruption to their journeys as National Express West Midlands reported delays to services 9, 12,12A, 13, 13A, 126, X8 and X10 towards Birmingham.