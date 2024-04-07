Two teenagers arrested and firearms cartridges recovered after evening of violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has confirmed that two teenagers were arrested in connection with the disorder, which happened on Castle Vale High Street on Friday, April 5.

Officers were called to High Street around 5.10pm after receiving reports of an armed gang chasing a man into a shop and, following enquiries, arrested an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy on suspicion of violent disorder.

The 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of an unrelated affray incident and both are currently in custody for questioning, while the force reported that no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two teenagers in connection with violent disorder in Castle Vale on Friday.

"We were called to reports of an armed group chasing another man into a shop on the High Street at around 5.10pm.

"Following enquiries we've detained an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy on suspicion of violent disorder.

"The 18-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of an unrelated affray and they're both in custody for questioning.

"No-one was injured in the Castle Vale incident and enquiries are ongoing."

The force also said that it had received reports of gun shots on Friday evening in the area, although it was quick to reassure residents that there was no evidence of gun discharge during the incident.

It did say that officers had recovered two cartridges from a nearby street on Saturday, but said there was no confirmed link to the Friday disorder, while also asking for information from members of the public.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We received reports of gun shots but at this stage no evidence of any discharge on Friday has been discovered.

"Following fresh information from the public we recovered two cartridges from a nearby street yesterday afternoon.

"However, at this stage there's no confirmed link to the disorder on Friday.

"We're keeping an open mind and we'd ask anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/380920/24."