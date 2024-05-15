Diverse list of airports as we show where air travellers like to go out of region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A top 20 list from the UK Civil Aviation Authority has shown the busiest routes to and from Birmingham Airport at the end of the 2022/23 travel year, with 10 different countries included on the list.

The list of airports brings some familiar travel destinations, as well as a few destinations that are less well known, but have seen an increase in travellers.

The top destination for travellers, with an increase year-on-year of 19.4 per cent, was Dublin, with 803,506 passengers taking flights to and from the Irish capital.

Second on the list, with an increase year-on-year of 23 per cent, was Dubai International with 591,856 passengers, while the Dutch capital Amsterdam was third with 516,848 passengers, an increase of 19.8 per cent, flying to and from Schiphol Airport.

The island of Ireland was also represented by Belfast-Interational, which ranked sixth with 350,308 passengers, an increase of 10.7 per cent.

Spanish cities featured on the list , with the island airports receiving a lot of air traffic at fourth ranked Palma de Mallorca, with 401,369 passengers, an increase of 12.2 per cent, fifth ranked Tenerife-South with 387,997 passenger, an increase of 11.2 per cent, 13th ranked Lanzarote with 244,530 passengers, an increase of 8.8 per cent and 19th ranked Gran Canaria with 176,559 passengers, an increase of 12.3 per cent.

On mainland Spain, Alicante was ranked seventh with 343,218 passengers, an increase of 3.9 per cent, and Malaga in eighth with 304,500 passengers, an increase of 3.6 per cent.

Across South-West and central Europe, Faro in Portugal was ranked 10th with 268,332 passengers, an increase of 5.5 per cent, Barcelona was 11th with 248.348 passengers, an increase of 23.3 per cent, 12th ranked Paris-Charles de Gaulle saw 246,852 passengers, an increase of 22.2 per cent, and 14th ranked Frankfurt saw 241,224 passengers, an increase of 22.6 per cent.

Flights to Turkey were increasing in popularity as well, with ninth ranked Antalya seeing 281,322 passengers, an increase of 10.6 per cent, 16th ranked Dalaman seeing 204,572 passengers, which was the largest increase of 32.7 per cent, and Istanbul in 17th saw 201,960 passengers, an increase of 24.8 per cent.

The 19th ranked Bucharest-Otopeni in Romania saw 167,887 passengers pass to and from, an increase of 15 per cent, while Edinburgh in 15th saw 214,327 passengers, an increase of 25 per cent.

Finally, Glasgow in 20th saw 163,724 passengers pass through, which was the only decrease on the top 20 list of 10.8 per cent.