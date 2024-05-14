Take That: Predicted setlist for band's Birmingham dates as tour reaches the West Midlands tonight
Take That are Back for Good! Well, not quite. The pop band are in the West Midlands for six nights only, and the fans are buzzing.
This Life On Tour will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, including Utilita Arena Birmingham tonight. If that wasn't exciting enough, the guys will be joined by none other than special guest Olly Murs.
Performances will take place on May 14 - 15 and 17 - 20. Most of the dates are sold out already but there is still availability for May 20, next Monday.
But is it worth the money? Will they play all of your favourite tracks?
Even if they don't, you're in for a good show – Take That are renowned for their spectacular live shows, and currently hold the record for the most gigs at London's O2 with 39 performances.
Below is a predicted set list, calculated by setlist.fm based off the band's previous gigs across the country this year - topped and tailed by reliable hits Keep Your Head Up and Rule The World:
Keep Your Head Up
Windows
Giants
Days I Hate Myself
Everything Changes
Sure
Shine
A Million Love Songs
I Found Heaven
Pray
Forever Love (Gary Barlow solo)
Clementine (Mark Owen solo)
Speak Without Words (Howard Donald solo)
Patience
The Flood
Get Ready For It
March of the Hopeful
The Champion
This Life
Greatest Day
These Days
Time and Time Again
Relight My Fire
One More Word
Hold Up A Light
Back For Good
Never Forget
Rule The World
Tickets are still on sale and can be booked at www2.theticketfactory.com/take-that/online/.