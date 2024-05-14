Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This Life On Tour will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, including Utilita Arena Birmingham tonight. If that wasn't exciting enough, the guys will be joined by none other than special guest Olly Murs.

Performances will take place on May 14 - 15 and 17 - 20. Most of the dates are sold out already but there is still availability for May 20, next Monday.

But is it worth the money? Will they play all of your favourite tracks?

Even if they don't, you're in for a good show – Take That are renowned for their spectacular live shows, and currently hold the record for the most gigs at London's O2 with 39 performances.

Below is a predicted set list, calculated by setlist.fm based off the band's previous gigs across the country this year - topped and tailed by reliable hits Keep Your Head Up and Rule The World:

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love (Gary Barlow solo)

Clementine (Mark Owen solo)

Speak Without Words (Howard Donald solo)

Patience

The Flood

Get Ready For It

March of the Hopeful

The Champion

This Life

Greatest Day

These Days

Time and Time Again

Relight My Fire

One More Word

Hold Up A Light

Back For Good

Never Forget

Rule The World

Tickets are still on sale and can be booked at www2.theticketfactory.com/take-that/online/.