Take That: Predicted setlist for band's Birmingham dates as tour reaches the West Midlands tonight

Take That are Back for Good! Well, not quite. The pop band are in the West Midlands for six nights only, and the fans are buzzing.

By Lauren Hill
Published

This Life On Tour will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland, including Utilita Arena Birmingham tonight. If that wasn't exciting enough, the guys will be joined by none other than special guest Olly Murs.

Performances will take place on May 14 - 15 and 17 - 20. Most of the dates are sold out already but there is still availability for May 20, next Monday.

But is it worth the money? Will they play all of your favourite tracks?

Even if they don't, you're in for a good show – Take That are renowned for their spectacular live shows, and currently hold the record for the most gigs at London's O2 with 39 performances.

Below is a predicted set list, calculated by setlist.fm based off the band's previous gigs across the country this year - topped and tailed by reliable hits Keep Your Head Up and Rule The World:

  • Keep Your Head Up

  • Windows

  • Giants

  • Days I Hate Myself

  • Everything Changes

  • Sure

  • Shine

  • A Million Love Songs

  • I Found Heaven

  • Pray

  • Forever Love (Gary Barlow solo)

  • Clementine (Mark Owen solo)

  • Speak Without Words (Howard Donald solo)

  • Patience

  • The Flood

  • Get Ready For It

  • March of the Hopeful

  • The Champion

  • This Life

  • Greatest Day

  • These Days

  • Time and Time Again

  • Relight My Fire

  • One More Word

  • Hold Up A Light

  • Back For Good

  • Never Forget

  • Rule The World

Tickets are still on sale and can be booked at www2.theticketfactory.com/take-that/online/.

