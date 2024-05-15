Gym operator opens second site in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Commercial property consultancy Johnson Fellows has negotiated the deal for Kingdom Gyms for the long-term lease of a 9,019 sq ft unit at Coventry Road, Sheldon.

Johnson Fellows partner Mark Fitzpatrick acted on behalf of the Central Co-op.

It is Kingdom Gyms’ second fitness centre in Birmingham. It has an existing gym in Ward Street near the Jewellery Quarter.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “We are very pleased that we have been able to negotiate an excellent letting to a company which is showing real ambition by further expanding into the Birmingham area. Its existing gyms in Atherstone and the Jewellery Quarter are very popular and we wish the company enormous success in its new venture.”

Karl Radbourne, owner of Kingdom Gyms, said: “We are looking forward to the launch of this new state of the art facility. Our expansion into the Sheldon area will allow people who live and work in the surrounding areas to pursue and maintain their fitness and health goals.

“Kingdom Gyms’ existing sites are not just considered a place to workout by our members, they also provide a sense of community with health and wellness at the centre of interest.”

The ground floor leisure unit, which was previously occupied by another gym company, is on a high profile site, fronting the busy A45.

Facilities will include a strength and functional room, cardio room, fitness studio, supplement store, changing rooms and chill out area.