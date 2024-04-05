Huge fan park set for Birmingham city centre during Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Forum club in Dale End in Birmingham has been selected to become a fan park for Euro 2024, providing fans with a place to go to watch the action in Germany between June 14 and July 14.

The immersive fan park brand, 4TheFans, revealed that Birmingham will host one of its key Euro 2024 fan parks, with close to 2,000 fans able to attend to watch England's games against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

They can expect some of the UK’s biggest anti-glare screens, world-class sound systems, exclusive bar and food traders. DJs, competitions and giveaways will also take place at the venue during the Euros.

Each match screening at Forum is also welcoming former footballers, with former England, Liverpool and Birmingham City striker Emile Heskey already lined up to give his match analysis in Birmingham.

Birmingham joins a list of key cities hosting 4TheFans Fan Parks including London, which has three locations, Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow, and Aberdeen, with more to be announced.

Tickets start from £8, with the first event set to take place on June 16 between England and Serbia.

There are also VIP tickets from £35, which include a table seat on the balcony, a meet and greet with the football legend, a free drink and access to the full VIP area, as well as guaranteed entry to the full event.

A spokesman for 4TheFans said: "4theFans is back after incredible sold-out events for the Euros and World Cup.

"This summer, experience the 2024 UEFA Euro’s at Forum, Birmingham, like never before.

"This epic venue will be the ultimate place to watch the big games, providing incredible acoustics and ensuring an unrivalled atmosphere.

"We will have plenty of big anti-glare screens across the venue, alongside great food & drink, our live DJ, interactive show and football legends in attendance.

"The Euros are here again and we are bringing you the all of the games of Germany 2024 in style."