Titanic Exhibition set to open at NEC in Birmingham

Taking place at the NEC from Saturday until August 25, the exhibition features genuine artefacts from the Titanic shown alongside an immersive VR experience, interactive activities and striking visual displays.

Visitors will learn about the full story of the ship from its construction in Belfast to its tragic sinking after collision with an iceberg on April 14, 1912.

The exhibition will also reflect on Birmingham’s and the wider West Midlands connection to the world’s most famous ship.

This includes the story of the ship’s anchor, which was forged near Dudley, as well as a variety of passenger and crew stories and insights.

Run by UK-based White Star Heritage, which focuses on curating and displaying artefacts from the Titanic and its sister ships, the collection features some incredibly rare items including the largest surviving piece of the ship’s Aft Grand Staircase, alongside other wooden fragments, and a letter written aboard, few of which still exist.

White Star Heritage director Tom Rudderham said: “It’s wonderful to see that the story of the Titanic is still kept alive to this day.

"Our favourite part of the exhibitions we run is hearing people’s personal connections and interests. The fact that we have all ages expressing interest and enthusiasm in maritime history is really exciting.”

Tickets can be booked at titanicbirmingham.co.uk with discounted group rates available.