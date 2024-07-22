Julian Marley set to headline Simmer Down Festival celebrating 60th anniversary of dad Bob's debut single

Julian will be joined at the Simmer Down Festival, in Handsworth Park on Sunday, by fellow stars Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson, Peter Hunnigale, Peter Spence, Keisha White, Tenna Star, Keisha White, Macka B, Mad Professor, Sonbeam and Skenga T.

Currently on an a world tour, Julian said: “Bring an extra bottle of water, because you might sweat, you might dance, you might move."

A spokesman for Simmer Down said: "This year’s event is particularly significant as it also features a special tribute to Miss Beverly Kelso, one of the original members of The Wailers and the only surviving member from the recording session of "Simmer Down"; and a tribute to the late poet Benjamin Zephaniah."

A mural to the inspirational author, poet and polymath, who grew up locally, was unveiled at Handsworth Park this Spring and will be a focal point for people to celebrate his life.

"In addition to the headlining acts, the festival will showcase new and emerging artists as well as the odd veteran on the Tun Up stage, providing a platform for fresh talent in the music industry. Join us for an incredible celebration of music, heritage, and unity at the Simmer Down Festival 2024.

"As one of the UK’s largest music and arts festivals, we proudly celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Birmingham. Prepare to immerse yourself in a captivating open-air experience where the whole family can enjoy sensational live performances, engaging art workshops, thrilling participation activities, a dedicated area for children and young people, a bustling craft market, and a range of food stalls that will tantalise your taste buds."

Simmer Down was founded as free community festival for the people of Handsworth over a decade ago as a counterpoint to the Birmingham Carnival, which had been the Handsworth Carnival, but became a 'national event' before being cancelled completely.

However, Simmer Down quickly became bigger jumping from 5,000 attendees to over 20,000, with organisers changing its ethos to be 'a world class festival' so to attract visitors from across the region instead of just locally.

In 2019, organisers prevented visitors bringing in their own alcohol, stipulating all alcohol consumed at the festival needed to be purchased on site, but then running out hours before its close.

Then two years ago the organisers began charging for entrance which saw its audience shrink and complaints what started a free festival for people in one of the poorest communities had become out of reach for many families who live near the parl. The festival was also taken outside of Handsworth, but this year is back in its spiritual home Handsworth Park.

For more information about the festival visit www.simmerdownarts.com.