Molly to play Maria in Sound of Music at Alexandra

The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and features much-loved songs, including Climb Ev’ry Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, and The Sound of Music.

This year has seen the most applications ever received for Stage Experience at The Alexandra, with over 400 young people applying from across the Midlands.

Auditions are offered to all applicants every year, and as a result, the theatre opened its doors to 161 auditionees hoping to secure a place in the project. After a tough casting process, 76 performers will face a busy fortnight of rehearsals, before taking to the stage this August.

The project also offers the opportunity to work behind the scenes and get to grips with the backstage workings of a busy theatre.

This year, following successful interviews, 14 technical participants will gain valuable experience working alongside The Alexandra’s technical team to bring together a large-scale production in just two weeks.

Playing the lead role of Maria is 21-year-old Molly Hopkins.

She said: "I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Maria in The Sound of Music after a competitive audition process.

"I was last in Stage Experience back in 2022, when I played Ms. Greta Bell in Fame, and I can't wait to be back on stage at The Alexandra bringing this classic musical to Birmingham audiences.

"We will be busy rehearsing across two weeks in August to get the show ready before the curtain rises on opening night, but I’m eager to get started and spend time with my castmates.”

Co-producers Becky Peers (Theatre Manager), Victoria Ellery-Jones (Marketing Manager) and Hannah Whitfield (Customer Experience Manager) said, in a statement: "As Stage Experience celebrates its 19th production this year, we are excited to bring The Sound of Music to the stage. This is the first time the show has been performed as part of our much-loved summer project and the creative team have assembled a cast of over 70 performers who will be lighting up the stage this August. Offering aspiring performers and hopeful theatre technicians a springboard into the industry, Stage Experience is a highlight in our yearly calendar. We can’t wait for audiences to see the talent of the future right in the heart of Birmingham this Summer.”

Tickets are selling fast, book via atgtickets.com/birmingham.