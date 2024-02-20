Jailed:Three men helped run Class A drugs ring in West Midlands

The County Lines Taskforce team at West Midlands Police acted on information to shut down the drugs ring.

Officers then executed warrants at addresses in Birmingham which were believed to be linked to the supply line in January 2021, where they seized more than five kilos of drugs.

Mohammed Akub and Sajid Mahmood were identified as being at the heart of the drugs line.

Left to right: Sajid Mahmood, Mohammed Akub and Nomaan Shahid have been jailed

They were primarily responsible for a phone link which co-ordinated deals with customers travelling from Warwickshire to Birmingham to collect drugs.

Yousef Mahmood and Nomaan Shahid acted as runners for the line and collected money.

They were convicted for their role in the drugs network between April 2000 and January 2021 and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on February 9.

Sajid Mahmood, 51, of Mansell Road, Small Heath, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Mohammed Akub, 29 of Charles Road, Small Heath, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Nomaan Shahid, 29, of Whitehall Road, Small Heath, was jailed for six years and four months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Yousef Mahmood, 30 of Belchers Lane, Bordesley Green, received a 20 month suspended sentence for being concerned in the supply of Class A.

A 28-year-old man from Solihull was given 12 month community order for allowing his premises to be used for Class A supply.