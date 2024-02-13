Motorists warned of congestion during camping event

West Midlands Roads have put out a message on social media to warn people of congestion in the morning and afternoon on the M42 around junction 6 near the NEC due to the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome show.

The congestion is expected to take place each day from today until the event, which brings in thousands of people each year, closes on Sunday, February 18.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome show starts today at the NEC.

"The event continues until February 18.

"Expect additional morning and afternoon congestion on the M42 around junction 6."