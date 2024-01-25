Jailed: Man who robbed two lone commuters at Birmingham rail stations

Carl Oliver, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on December 13.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on January 10.

The court heard how on April 11 last year, Oliver arrived at Four Oaks Train Station where he followed a lone woman to a secluded area before "pushing her in the back" and blocking her path.

The woman attempted to call the police but Oliver snatched her phone and pushed her again.

As the woman tried shouting for help, Oliver began to shove and threaten her, saying "You're gonna get it".

Oliver made off with the woman's phone before travelling to Gravelly Hill Train Station where, less than half an hour later, the second robbery occurred.

Whilst at the station, Oliver noticed a man helping his girlfriend onto a train on the next platform.

Once the train had left, leaving the man isolated, Oliver approached him and blocked his path.

He pushed the victim over and stole his phone, telling him to claim it on his insurance.

Investigating Officer DC Andrew Grant said: "Oliver is a particularly dangerous and cowardly offender, targeting lone vulnerable people for his own gain.

"I am extremely pleased with the sentence handed down, and hope that it gives Oliver time to reflect on his actions."