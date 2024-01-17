Homeowners in region can benefit from £16 million fund paying for energy saving measures

The money, secured by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) from the government, will pay for energy saving measures such as super-efficient insulation, solar panels, underfloor heating and heat pumps.

The grants are available to people who own their own homes in Birmingham, Dudley, Sandwell and Rugby, that are not connected to mains gas, have an EPC rating of D to G, and meet income criteria.

It is estimated that there are currently more than 300,000 homes across the West Midlands that are not connected to the gas grid, which means thousands of households could be eligible for the new grants.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chairman, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of our region’s housing stock is a key part of how we lower energy bills for local people - and create warmer and healthier places to live.

“So it’s good news that we’re now able to make grants and expert advice available to homeowners who live in some of the most energy inefficient homes - enabling them to access the support they need to bring them up to modern energy efficiency standards.

“Initiatives like this - backed by Government investment - keeps us on track to make progress alongside our local authority partners and social housing providers in the months and years ahead.”

Those who qualify for home upgrade grants (HUG) will get a free technical survey to see which improvements would be most suitable for their home.

Funding is also available for landlords in the charity and private rented sector.

The WMCA is working in partnership with local energy charities Act on Energy and Marches Energy Agency, along with Birmingham, Sandwell, Dudley and Rugby councils to deliver the HUG programme.

It is part of £70 million of funding the WMCA has secured from government and social housing providers to improve the energy efficiency of thousands of homes right across region.

Councillor John Cotton, WMCA portfolio lead for environment and energy, and leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “Making our homes more energy efficient is one of the most effective ways that we can improve the lives of people and tackle the climate emergency with nearly 40 per cent of the region's carbon emissions come from heating and powering our homes.

“It’s fantastic news that more residents across the West Midlands are now able to access vital grants to make important upgrades to their homes and I encourage anyone eligible not to miss out.”

To find out more about home upgrade grants and to check eligibility visit wmca.org.uk/hug or call the Act on Energy helpline on 0800 988 2881.