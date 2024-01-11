Campaigners who saved Dudley library services gear up for another fight

Despite Dudley councillors voted to axe staff and libraries which have become vital community hubs during the cost of living crisis.

However, a well planned, tenacious and emotional campaign by library users succeeded in forcing an unlikely U-turn by the Conservative administration in March 2023.

The joy of saving such an important service which thousands rely on could be short lived after the 2024 budget revealed another "review of library services’.

Dudley Liberal Democrats blasted council leadership for proposing a review despite backtracking on service cuts just months ago.

A review of Library Services is set to be voted on in March as part of the council's 2024-25 budget, which already sees sweeping cuts as the authority attempts to plug a multi-million-pound blackhole.

Liberal Democrat Councillor for Cradley & Wollescote Ryan Priest said: “The decision to include a review of Library services in this budget is a kick in the teeth for the thousands of people across the borough who fought so hard against library budget cuts just a few months ago.”

“They can call it a review, but watch how quickly that review becomes more cuts once the elections are out of the way”.

As well as the prospect of seeing services slashed Dudley taxpayers can expect to see a rise in their council tax.

Conservative Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "The council has always had low council tax, amongst the lowest bills in the country, but that has only added to the financial situation we find ourselves in.

"There will undoubtedly be some difficult decisions to make to ensure we can continue to set a sustainable budget and protect essential services. But we have to maintain a firmer grip on our finances to avoid these decisions being taken out of our hands if the situation gets worse."

He added: "We really need people to tell us what is important to them so we can set an informed budget that is sustainable. People will remain central to our decision-making."

Labour Councillor Pete Lowe, leader of the opposition, added: "These are extremely challenging times for all local authorities and raising council tax is unavoidable. We have to remove politics from setting a sustainable budget and concentrate on what is important – running services for local people.

"The budget consultation runs until February 16 and is available online at Dudley.gov.uk."