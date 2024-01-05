Express & Star
Man arrested after police car rammed by 'stolen Land Rover'

A man has been arrested after a police car was rammed when a stolen vehicle was spotted.

By Paul Jenkins
The driver of the Land Rover Discovery then made off – hitting another vehicle and another police car – before coming to a stop in Cuckoo Road, Nechells, at around 10pm on Thursday. Nobody was injured in the incident.

After a search of the Land Rover, officers recovered a number of weapons including a machete, two knives, two crowbars and a sledgehammer.

West Midlands Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, driving under influence of drugs, and other driving offences.

He is also under suspicion of possession of offensive weapons and remains in police custody for questioning.

