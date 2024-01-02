Express & Star
Close

Man arrested after police find drugs and weapon following chase

A police chase through city streets ended with a driver arrested and a weapon and drugs seized.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
The driver attempted to escape, but was arrested a short time later. Photo: West Midlands Police

The chase began in Kings Heath after officers from West Midlands Police spotted a cloned Audi A5 and went in pursuit of the car as the driver tried to get away.

This weapon was found in the car. Photo: West Midlands Police

After a brief chase, the car stopped and the driver attempted to escape, but was caught by officers.

He was later found to be disqualified from driving and, after a search of his car found a weapon and drugs, he was arrested.

The cloned Audi A5 was pursued by police. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A cloned Audi A5 was spotted in Kings Heath and, after a pursuit, the disqualified driver tried to outrun officers, but got caught.

"We found drugs and weapons. New home for the new year."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular