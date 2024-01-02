Man arrested after police find drugs and weapon following chase

The chase began in Kings Heath after officers from West Midlands Police spotted a cloned Audi A5 and went in pursuit of the car as the driver tried to get away.

This weapon was found in the car. Photo: West Midlands Police

After a brief chase, the car stopped and the driver attempted to escape, but was caught by officers.

He was later found to be disqualified from driving and, after a search of his car found a weapon and drugs, he was arrested.

The cloned Audi A5 was pursued by police. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A cloned Audi A5 was spotted in Kings Heath and, after a pursuit, the disqualified driver tried to outrun officers, but got caught.

"We found drugs and weapons. New home for the new year."