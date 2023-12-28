Couple get engaged on Santa's sleigh at Birmingham New Street Station

Mr and Mrs Claus and onlooking passengers at Birmingham New Street station were all in shock when Darren popped the question to his girlfriend of over three years, Rachael, just before Christmas in Santa’s sleigh.

Rachael McNaughton, who is from Brentwood Essex and works in finance, and ground worker Darren Elliott also from Essex, had travelled to Birmingham for the evening to visit the Frankfurt German Markets with friends.

Darren had planned to pop the question at the Christmas markets but when he saw Santa and his sleigh in New Street station he quickly changed plans as he knew this was the perfect spot to propose to Christmas-loving Rachael.

Darren said: "Rachael just loves Christmas and this couldn’t have worked out any better.

"We were with our friends when I spotted Santa’s sleigh and we then realised the photographer was our friend’s wedding photographer, so it was easy to get her over there without any questions.

"Better still, we would have a photo to remember it by. I was extremely nervous knowing I was going to propose to such a beautiful girl but she’s absolutely the one for me."

Rachael, who said yes to the proposal, added: "I was completely shocked yet over the moon. He did so well with the surprise and beautiful ring.

"I’m so happy for our future together and the celebrations yet to come. Darren really is the perfect guy for me."

The couple are said to be really excited to get stuck into wedding planning and plan to tie the knot within three years.

For now, they are celebrating their engagement with their nearest and dearest in any way they can.

The engagement ring and a photo souvenir.

Craig Stenning, Network Rail station manager at Birmingham New Street station, said: "The meet and greet experience with Mr and Mrs Claus has been really popular at the station throughout December and we were delighted that Darren chose this as his backdrop for their special moment.

"On behalf of everyone at Network Rail and New Street station, I’d like to wish them a happy engagement and all the best for the future."