Government asks public for views as row rumbles on between police boss and mayor after claims of 'illegal power grab' and 'hostile takeover'

The timing of the consultation follows announcements by the Home Secretary and the Mayor confirming that the transfer of powers would go ahead next year.

A furious row erupted between the Mayor and the PCC after the mayor announced plans to take over PCC powers, with the move being described as a "hostile takeover" and an "illegal power grab".

PCC Simon Foster challenged Mayor Street to ask the public what they wanted after the mayor confirmed that the Home Secretary has signed off on PCC duties being absorbed by the mayor’s office.

The PCC has recently told Mayor Street and the Government that he believes they haven't followed the law in regards to the merging of the two roles because their consultation was "inadequate".