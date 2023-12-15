Man dies after pedestrian hit by lorry on the M6 motorway

Paramedics were called to the incident, between junctions 4 and 3, at 5.37pm and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry driver was uninjured in the incident.”