Court date set following violence outside Aston Villa ground

Forty-four men and one woman are set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday on charges including public order offences, possession of a knife and assaulting police officers.

One other man is set to appear before magistrates later in the month.

The charges relate to serious disorder which took place outside Villa Park before Villa's Europa Conference League match with Legia Warsaw on Thursday night.

Those charged are aged between and 21 and 63, and around 40 of them are believed to be from Poland. A small number are believed to be UK residents.

Police are continuing to review CCTV and body-worn video footage to identify further suspects involved in the violence, which saw five officers suffering minor injuries.

Two of these were from West Midlands Police, two from West Mercia and one from Derbyshire. They are receiving support at this time.

Two dogs from West Midlands Police and two horses from Thames Valley were injured and are recovering.

