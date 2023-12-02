Brave West Midlands heroes who helped out the police are honoured

The outstanding acts of those who carried out selfless acts to help and protect others, prevent crime and assist officers were honoured at a National Police Chiefs' Council's event on Thursday night

Hosted in Sheffield and attended by West Midlands' deputy chief constable Scott Green, it saw silver medals presented to brave members of the public who stepped in and put others first around the country.

Security workers James Perkins, Gareth Rees and Kennyroy Saunders rushed to the aid of two police officers who were attacked with knives at a shopping centre in West Bromwich town centre.

Business owner Patrick Hill also raced to help during the terrifying ordeal in July 2021 which saw the officers injured. Two brothers were later jailed for the attack.

DCC Scott Green (left) with the security workers who rushed to help police officers in West Bromwich

Another security worker, Janet Adderley, bravely confronted a man with an axe in Northfield town centre last year.

Janet Adderley collects her award

She put the safety of others first and calmly convinced him not to attack anyone with the weapon as officers rushed to the scene. The man was arrested and later jailed.

Chief constable of South Yorkshire Police, Lauren Poultney, who hosted the ceremony, said: "I know we ask our police officers to run towards danger and put themselves between harm and the public.

"We support them in doing so by providing training, safety equipment and support in the form of other police officers. The ask is still a significant one and takes great courage and bravery every day to deliver.

"But, when we see members of the public step up to support another person, someone they have never met before, or to support the police in preventing a crime, they do not have the same armour, they do not necessarily know that help is coming.

"This is bravery in its purest form and is to be commended."