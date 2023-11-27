Woman charged over spate of pickpocketing offences at the Bullring

The woman was arrested on Saturday after she was spotted on CCTV allegedly attempted to steal items from bags in the Bullring shopping centre.

Staff inside the city's shopping centre alerted police who moved in quickly to arrest her.

Melania Urmuz, of no fixed address, has since been charged with 15 attempted theft from person offences and has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

DS Kay Bargewell, from the West Midlands Police Criminal Investigation Department at Birmingham local policing area (LPA), said: "We work closely with CCTV operators, shops security and other partners to deter thieves.

"We want people to come into the city to enjoy their shopping and not have it ruined by losing their valuables.

"We would like to reassure people coming into the city that we will arrest and charge people who are intent on stealing from others – they have no place in our city."

Anyone who is victim of a theft can report it by contacting the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.