Man left fighting for life after street stabbing

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a man being attacked on Great Hampton Row in Hockley in Birmingham on Sunday night.

They arrived to find a man lying in a pool of blood and with serious neck injuries. He was treated at the scene and subsequently rushed to hospital.

The road was closed off and a blue tent erected at the scene of the stabbing on Monday as officers from West Midlands Police conducted a search of the area.

West Midlands Police have said that no arrests have been made and are appealing for anyone with information about the attacker to come forward.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're holding a scene in Birmingham today after a man was stabbed yesterday, November 19.

"In the early hours of Sunday, we were called to Great Hampton Row after a man was found with serious neck injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and we are carrying out further enquiries today.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.