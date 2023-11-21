Free family fun day marking Sunday's Aston Villa men's and women's teams double header

The newly refurbished Witton Arms, just yards from Villa Park, is giving patrons a Sunday to remember showing Aston Villa's away game against Tottenham at 2pm and then pulling out all the stops for Villa's Women's team home game against Everton at 4.30pm.

The fun starts at 11am on Sunday when the first 50 customers get a free breakfast bap. The pub, which this season is now for home fans only has proved a hit with a new covered garden and the city’s biggest outdoor screen.

To go with all of the sporting action there will live music, a magician and even a bouncy castle.

Landlady Linda Fitzpatrick said of the day, “We have already had some great days with both the mens and women’s teams fans coming in so to have them both on the same day will be absolutely incredible. For those fans who can’t make the game in London they can have the full stadium experience here instead and for those fans who are making it to the game at Villa Park then we have a host of things going on that will help build up the excitement of what should be a great match."

Doors open at 11am and then at midday is the Bouncy Castle Extravaganza when the drawbridge is lifted on a huge bouncy castle. At 1pm entertainer and magician Mad Dominic takes the stage to mesmerize the young audience with his spellbinding tricks.

The crunch Champions League places clash between Tottenham and Villa starts at 2pm on all screens, then at 4.30pm Villa Women's Kick-off at Villa Park a Everton vs. Man Utd: The excitement continues with kick-off at Villa Park for Villa Women's team at 4.30pm but fans wanting to know what is in the Premier League clash between Everton and Man Utd will have plenty of screens to choose from.

At 6pm the post-match party will include live music with Brendan O'Brien and will stretch long into the night. Entry is free all day at the Witton Arms,