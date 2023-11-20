Express & Star
Gove visits region to announce £118 million 'levelling up' cash

The West Midlands is to get £118 million from the Government's 'levelling up' fund following the announcement of the third wave of schemes.

By Mark Andrews
Michael Gove is shown around the Stafford Station Gateway site by Councillor Aidan Godfrey, leader of Stafford Borough Council, Theo Clarke MP, council chief executive Tim Clegg, and Staffordshire County Council deputy council leader Philip White

Dudley borough is the biggest recipient, securing £40 million for two college developments, while Wolverhampton, Stafford and Birmingham will get £20 million each. A further £18 million is being made available for a brownfield housing scheme in Smethwick.

