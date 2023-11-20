Gove visits region to announce £118 million 'levelling up' cash
The West Midlands is to get £118 million from the Government's 'levelling up' fund following the announcement of the third wave of schemes.
By Mark Andrews
Dudley borough is the biggest recipient, securing £40 million for two college developments, while Wolverhampton, Stafford and Birmingham will get £20 million each. A further £18 million is being made available for a brownfield housing scheme in Smethwick.