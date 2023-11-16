Pro-Palestine demonstration at Birmingham New Street during rush hour

Around 200 demonstrators gathered on the concourse of the busy station from around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Many were pictured draped in Palestinian flags and holding signs, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The British Transport Police assured that there had been no impact to rail services as a result of the sit-in.

A statement issued by the force on Wednesday evening read: "There are currently around 200 protesters carrying out a sit-in protest at Birmingham New Street station.

"The operations of the station are not impacted and passengers are able to access services as normal.

"Our officers are present to ensure safety of the public."

The force said at around 8pm that the demonstration had drawn to a close.

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, the British Transport Police, said: "The demonstration inside Birmingham New Street station has ended.

"No issues were reported. The station is now clear and operating as normal."

It is the second time this month that pro-Palestine demonstrators have gathered at Birmingham New Street, with a planned protest on November 2 having attracted hundreds.