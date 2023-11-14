Body of 13-year-old girl found in woodland

West Midlands Police said officers were called out yesterday at just before 5pm following concerns for the girl's welfare.

Her body was found in woodland near Tudor Grange Park shortly afterwards.

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called just before 5pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl in Solihull.

"Tragically, a short time later the youngster's body was found in woodland near Tudor Grange Park.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

"The youngster's family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this awful time."