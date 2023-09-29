Crash on the M6 causes long delays

A collision on the M6 caused long delays for motorists early on Friday morning.

A traffic cam image from Friday morning (Photo: National Highways).
The southbound carriageway was affected at around junction 6 in Birmingham, which would've had an impact on commuters travelling from the Black Country.

The crash caused more than five miles of congestion and at least 40 minutes of extra journey time.

National Highways made the public aware of the incident at 6.59am.

It comes after a man died in an incident on the same motorway on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway near Coventry, with an air ambulance also attending.

The tragic incident caused more than ten miles of congestion and at least two-hour delays.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews found a male patient.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to his injuries, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

