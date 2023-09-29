Crash on the M6 causes long delays

A traffic cam image from Friday morning (Photo: National Highways).

The southbound carriageway was affected at around junction 6 in Birmingham, which would've had an impact on commuters travelling from the Black Country.

The crash caused more than five miles of congestion and at least 40 minutes of extra journey time.

National Highways made the public aware of the incident at 6.59am.

There are long delays on the #M6 southbound, due to a collision closing the connector at #M6 J6/#A38/#A5127 #GravellyInterchange



Over 5 miles of congestion, please add an extra 30 to 40 minutes journey time. pic.twitter.com/nqdbwVfXdR — National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) September 29, 2023

It comes after a man died in an incident on the same motorway on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway near Coventry, with an air ambulance also attending.

The tragic incident caused more than ten miles of congestion and at least two-hour delays.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews found a male patient.